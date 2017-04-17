Aside from a few standout songs such as "In the Blood," "Changing" and "You're Gonna Live Forever in Me," the rest of the album falls flat. While much of the music sounds like traditional Mayer — him doing what he does best — the album feels almost too clean, too pure. There is no edge to the music, nothing that makes it stand out among Mayer's other music like many of the songs on 2013's Paradise Valley did.