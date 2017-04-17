The Maryland women's lacrosse team's underclassmen separated into two lines and cheered as nine seniors walked a bouquet of flowers to their family members Saturday. During the procession, the public address announcer listed the group's accomplishments.
When he mentioned the class had compiled a career record of 80-3, one Ohio State player's eyes widened as she mouthed, "Wow," and nodded in approval.
That record is now 81-3.
The team honored the graduating class's success, which the seniors exhibited during an 18-9 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday.
"What a special group," coach Cathy Reese said. "They're all fantastic women, and it's been so cool to be a part of their journey through their four years here at Maryland. Each of them has such a different role in our team, but they're all such great people."
Maryland's seniors won two national championships and never lost a home game.
The Terps' two captains, midfielder Zoe Stukenberg and defender Nadine Hadnagy, are four-year starters, while defender Morgan Torggler and attacker Caroline Wannen became regular starters in their final two seasons.
Attackers Theo Kwas and Bairre Reilly have been assets off the bench this season, as well as backup goalkeeper Emily Kift. All three received starts Saturday while midfielders Deb Milani and Lindsay Biondi, both out for the season, were also honored before the game.
Stukenberg smiled as she described the growth of her classmates over their time with the program, saying she thinks "the world of them." They arrived at Maryland, moved in together without knowing each other and now they're "best friends," she added.
"Senior day is really special because it's a time where we can reflect back on the four years and how lucky we've been to just have been brought together and be a part of this unbelievable program," Stukenberg said. "It was really special to be out there with the fellow seniors."
Reese said the Senior Day festivities were meant to acknowledge the contributions of the senior class and thank them. However, it was the seniors who expressed their gratitude toward their coach and the program.
"It's really hard to put into words what it means to be a Terp and what these four years have given to all of us," Stukenberg said. "As people, as students, athletes, friends, sisters and members of this Terp family, it's been just the most unbelievable experience. I really can't think of a better place to spend these four years."
Though it was the final regular season game for the Terps at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex this season, it won't be the last time they play there.
After their final two regular season games at No. 6 Penn State and No. 18 Northwestern, the Terps will host the Big Ten tournament. They also may host NCAA tournament games.
With that in mind, the Terps made one thing clear despite the occasion: They have their eyes set on the postseason.
"The past four years have been the best four years of my life, and lacrosse has made that so much better," Wannen said. "It was pretty emotional, but we know we're not done yet. The bottom line is we have a lot more lacrosse to play."
