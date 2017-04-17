Paying homage to his real life manager, Adam Sandler's newest film, Sandy Wexler, matches the same caliber of the comedian's recent work — and that isn't a good thing. The film demonstrates Sandler's lack of creative inspiration, as its jokes, performances and even design seem derivative of his highest-grossing films.
Set in the 1990s, the film follows a clueless talent manager and his failed attempts to solidify a place in show business. His clients include a cocky comedian (Colin Quinn), a mediocre ventriloquist (Kevin James) and a feeble stuntman (Nick Swardson). Wexler's career appears stagnant, until he stumbles upon the incredibly talented Courtney Clarke (Jennifer Hudson) at an amusement park.
The film chronicles the duo's success story as well as their budding romance. Watching the Oscar-winning Hudson share the screen with Sandler was almost disappointing, as Sandler gave the weakest performance of the two-hour film and Hudson handled her lines gracefully. While Sandler's formula for quirky caricatures may have been funny in The Waterboy, at this point, it's unamusing. Wexler's eccentricity and arrogance feel uninspired.
Wexler's interaction with children, for example, follows the same condescending-yet-clueless style Sandler gave in Big Daddy. The film features cameos, especially in its opening sequence, as the first scenes are cut with interviews of real-life famous people. At first, this is entertaining, but it drags on, and their appearances instead feel like gimmicks included to ensure the audience is paying attention.
Sandler's movie career skyrocketed during the '90s and his eight-picture deal with Netflix has proven he peaked way back then, as Sandy Wexler uses the same awkward comedic style that made him famous. Unfortunately, without any laughs, most of film's sequences are cringe-worthy.
How you feel about this film largely depends on how you feel about Happy Madison Productions overall. The films, which usually receive lukewarm reception at best from film critics, still manage to attract fans — much like how a film produced by Tyler Perry would only appeal to fans of the Madea character. If you find Sandler's annoying, recycled impersonations humorous, then Sandy Wexler is the film for you.
