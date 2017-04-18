In its ever-changing energy, DAMN. makes room for both unchecked pride and the low points not even someone as accomplished as Lamar can escape. Love, religion and the passage of time trouble him. In "PRIDE." he raps, "In a perfect world, I'll choose faith over riches/ I'll choose work over bitches, I'll make schools out of prison." He would give up his vices and fight injustice — if only he could. Lamar doesn't hide the fact that he still struggles through the fears and hindrances of years gone by. In "XXX." he's fed up with violence and gun politics, but in the same breath threatens to pick off those who challenge him. He wrestles with the meaning of perfection, only to conclude he lacks the power to change himself or the world at large. Wealth and fame fuel his pessimism and apathy, while hard times leave him dreaming of a better future.