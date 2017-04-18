After two winnable non-conference games against Towson and UCF, Maryland will face seven bowl teams from the previous season in Big Ten play. Only Michigan State and Rutgers missed out on the postseason, and while expectations are typically low for Rutgers, it is tough to imagine Michigan State having another three-win season this year. In addition to the grueling Big Ten East games (Michigan, MSU, Ohio State and Penn State) Maryland also has road games against Wisconsin and Minnesota that will be equally as challenging.