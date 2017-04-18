Two Maryland women's lacrosse players earned Big Ten weekly honors Tuesday, marking the 10th straight week the Terps have claimed conference awards.
Midfielder Zoe Stukenberg was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the first time while midfielder Kali Hartshorn took Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season.
It's the second consecutive week Hartshorn has won the award as the No. 1 Terps (15-0) have taken the conference's freshman of the week honor each of the past six weeks.
Coming off of a six-goal outing against Rutgers on April 8, Hartshorn continued her strong stretch of play. She registered a combined nine goals and added one assist in victories over No. 7 Princeton on Wednesday and Ohio State on Saturday. She scored five times against the Tigers and put four by the Buckeyes, leading the team on each occasion. Hartshorn also grabbed five draw controls against Princeton.
Hartshorn is the Terps' second-highest scorer with 38 goals while she has a team-best 67 draw controls.
Stukenberg won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on April 4 and now adds the Terps' first Defensive Player of the Week award for a non-goalkeeper. Stukenberg is the first Big Ten player who isn't a goalkeeper to earn the accolade this season. Maryland's goalie duo of Megan Taylor and Emily Kift has combined for six.
The senior midfielder combined to cause five turnovers and pick up nine ground balls in the Terps' two games last week, while adding five goals and an assist. She leads the team with 33 ground balls and her 13 caused turnovers are Maryland's best among non-defenders.
The Terps have had multiple Big Ten award winners in five different weeks this season. They face No. 5 Penn State on Thursday.
