Three Maryland women's lacrosse players were selected in the United Women's Lacrosse League's second annual draft Monday night.
The Baltimore Ride selected midfielder Zoe Stukenberg and attacker Caroline Wannen, while the Long Island Sound picked defender Nadine Hadnagy. After they finish their final season at Maryland, the players will have the opportunity to play in the first professional women's lacrosse league in the U.S.
Stukenberg and Hadnagy are captains and four-year starters, while Wannen has started the past two seasons. All three were preseason All-American selections and Stukenberg and Hadnagy are both on the Tewaaraton Award watch list.
Wannen boasts the second-most points (51) for the No. 1 Terps, and Stukenberg is right behind her at 48. Hadnagy is the leader of the Terps defense and has caused 18 turnovers this season.
The Baltimore Ride has several former Terps on their roster, including three-time Tewaaraton Award winning midfielder Taylor Cummings, who graduated last year, and former All-American attacker Brooke Griffin (2015). Hadnagy joins former defensive partner and last season's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Alice Mercer, on the league's defending champions.
The United Women's Lacrosse League season begins May 27 in Attleboro, Massachusetts. For now, the Terps' draftees will have their attention on a matchup at No. 5 Penn State on Thursday.
Comments