This university has 20 students covered under the DREAM Act, which grants in-state tuition to undocumented students. As of fall 2016, this university also had 113 students under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows certain undocumented immigrants to work and study in the U.S. in two-year increments. While DACA is currently protected under Trump's administration, the Department of Homeland Security began rolling out plans for a wider crackdown on people coming into the U.S. illegally in February.