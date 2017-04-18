The University of Maryland announced on Monday the Association for Writers and Writing Programs will move its offices to this university's Discovery District this summer as part of the Greater College Park initiative.
AWP is an organization that advocates for literary achievement and the advancement of the arts in education, according to its website. It supports more than 550 college and university creative writing programs, and has been affiliated with various universities since its inception in 1967.
"We are delighted that AWP has chosen to relocate to the University of Maryland," said Bonnie Thornton Dill, dean of the arts and humanities college, in a news release. "They will join a vibrant arts and humanities community and create opportunities for students who are interested in not only writing, but also publishing, editing and nonprofit arts management."
The AWP headquarters has been stationed at George Mason University for the past 23 years, according to a news release from this university. It chose to move its location to the Discovery District because of its proximity to Washington in addition to this university's strength in creative writing.
"This move has been a long time coming," AWP Board of Trustees Chairman David Haynes said in a press release. "Since 2012, the board carefully explored many options for new offices. We are certain this is the best one. Over the long term, the new location will help AWP provide the best services to our membership."
This university debuted its Discovery District in February. The district, which was formerly known as M Square, is composed of academic spaces, amenities and businesses stretching along Route 1, which includes The Hotel at the University of Maryland. The move also contributes to the Greater College Park Initiative — a $2 billion public-private project to revitalize Route 1 and to improve the relationship between this university and the city of College Park.
AWP will relocate to an office building in the research park this summer, according to a news release from the organization. The organization outgrew two office spaces at George Mason University and has moved around from other universities including Washington College and Old Dominion University as it expanded.
"AWP sought a larger home that would serve AWP well for the next 20 years," AWP Executive Director David Fenza said in a news release. "The University of Maryland will be a great headquarters for AWP as we build upon our services to writers, teachers and students. We look forward to partnering with this flagship institution and joining the dynamic intellectual life of College Park."
Comments