This kind of policy-making helped contribute to the rise of anti-free trade politicians on both the far left and far right. Both claim free trade contributes to the demise of the working class — which it undoubtedly does. Free trade agreements allow the sale of imports without taxation, encouraging people to buy goods from outside the U.S. This inevitably endangers the fate of domestic goods, especially when domestic firms are competing against the cheap labor and plethora of natural resources belonging to developing countries. Predictably, this leads companies to move their factories and manufacturing centers overseas to cut costs. However, economists and mainstream politicians love free trade because it makes goods cheaper for the American consumer. Only 8.8 percent of Americans work in factories, and a majority of the American workforce is in the service industry. Economists maintain good reasons for advocating such policies, because free trade economics encourages specialization, assisting in the creation of the most efficient production output. This system produces the best situation for the world and for most people most of the time. But what happens to American factory workers who get left behind in free trade deals?