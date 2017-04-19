Even though they didn't even make it that far this year, the Maryland men's basketball team could have a homecourt advantage in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA announced today the site of future regionals and Final Fours for March Madness, and Washington, D.C. made the cut for 2019.
2019 #MarchMadness sites
Regionals
Washington, DC
Kansas City
Louisville
Anaheim
Final Four
Minneapolis#NCAAHost
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 18, 2017
Last season, The Terps went 1-1 in the Verizon Center. They beat Georgetown in a "true" road game in November and lost to Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament in March.
If Maryland is able to make the Sweet 16 and maybe the Elite Eight two years from now, they will have a chance to do so playing in front of a very pro-Maryland crowd.
