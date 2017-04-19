Maryland men's lacrosse goalkeeper Dan Morris was named the Epoch/US Lacrosse National Player of the Week Monday by US Lacrosse Magazine and is the Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week. Meanwhile, attackman Matt Rambo was selected as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The duo helped the Terps defeat Rutgers, 13-12, in triple-overtime Sunday night. It was the squad's longest contest since a 2009 seven-overtime defeat at Virginia.
Morris made a career-high 16 saves against the Scarlet Knights, including five stops in overtime. It's his second Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week honor this season and the first time a Maryland player earned a national weekly honor in 2017.
Rambo tallied two goals and four assists at Rutgers, continuing his march toward a pair of program records. He needs 11 points to break Bob Boneillo's all-time points mark (231) and 14 goals to surpass Joe Walters' scoring record (153).
He'll have an opportunity to move closer to the achievements Saturday in No. 2 Maryland's visit to No. 7 Ohio State.
Comments