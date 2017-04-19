When asked what this university's priority should be over the next five years, Pruitt said the biggest problem is the scarcity of certain resources that help students on a day-to-day basis. Pruitt said SGA advocacy, such as his effort leading a bill last semester to implement a $34 annual student fee to increase funding for this university's Title IX Office, has helped improve resources for students. The SGA rescinded the bill after this university announced it would add six new positions to the Title IX and CARE to Stop Violence offices.