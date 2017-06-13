Many students we spoke to expressed that even with the awareness of discrimination within UT, students of the Longhorn community have remained largely supportive. Frustration with administration and non-university affiliated hostility is more easily weathered if the student body is united. Considering that many of UT's hate and bias incidents were students attacking their classmates — or in the case of Urbanski at UMD, a visiting student — our campuses must ask hard questions and decide not what kinds of language is legally permissible — that is a low bar— but what sentiments and attitudes we choose to encourage privately in our conversations, classes, and organizations.