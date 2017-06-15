"There are a lot of people who are also in the same position that I am. We're not citizens, so the law prevents us from making our voice heard in terms of how our lives and the district are run," said Andana, an Indonesian citizen. "Most of the people that are also in my situation, at least the ones that I know, are very smart, are willing to read, and listen and see what's going on around them. … We know what we're doing and we're knowledgeable about what candidates we [would be] voting for."