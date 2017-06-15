Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress' words on a podcast resonated with Rob Vaughn.
"He was talking about jobs and futures, and it's like you can get so wrapped up in what's next that you do a crappy job where you're at," Vaughn said in April when asked about whether he would consider a head coaching job in the future. "For me, I respect [former head coach] John Szefc so much and I owe that guy. I can't imagine working for somebody else."
Now, Vaughn won't have to.
Szefc was formally introduced as Virginia Tech's head baseball coach Thursday afternoon, leaving Maryland without a manager. Vaughn, who has been an assistant in College Park for five years, will be named the eighth coach in program history, a source confirmed to The Diamondback.
D1Baseball.com's Aaron Fitt was the first to report the hiring.
It's no surprise Vaughn, who just concluded his first season as an associate head coach and is heavily involved with recruiting, was selected to lead the Terps. Including shortstop Kevin Smith and right fielder Marty Costes, who were both drafted this week, Vaughn has instructed 26 players who have been drafted or signed to professional contracts in his seven years as a coach.
Vaughn is most well known for his offensive approach, "The Pack," that emphasizes collective toughness, approach and intensity. The outlook helped Maryland earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament this season. The Terps hit 67 home runs and stole 101 bases in 2017.
Vaughn, who was a White Sox draft pick and served as an assistant at Kansas State before joining Szefc in Maryland, helped the Terps organize the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history in 2015. Now, he'll be tasked with guiding a younger Maryland team back to the tournament next season.
"I don't want to be the guy picking up phone calls and making all these calls to people and trying to rush out," Vaughn said in April. "Maryland is unbelievable. The support is great. My wife loves living here. We're in a great position."
This story will be updated.
