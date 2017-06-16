Maryland football received a commitment from 247Sports four-star offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan on Thursday via a Twitter announcement. He's the program's ninth addition from the Class of 2018.
Duncan, an Owings native playing at St. Frances Academy, is the No. 161 recruit in his class and the No. 13 prospect at his position. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman picked Maryland over the likes of Ohio State, West Virginia, Michigan and LSU.
He joins guard Evan Gregory as the second four-star offensive lineman the Terps will introduce next year.
Overall, Maryland has gained three four-star commitments and six three-star commitments for the Class of 2018. Duncan's decision moves the Terps to the No. 27 class in the nation, according to 247Sports.
