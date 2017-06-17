Maryland football gained its second Class of 2018 commitment in as many days Friday with the addition of 247Sports three-star safety Raymond Boone. His announcement followed that of four-star offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan.
"Childhood dreams do come true," Boone wrote in a tweet, "and I think it's time for me to step out and fulfill mine."
IM STAYING HOME‼️‼️🐢🔴🐢🔴 Terp18 WE LIVVE BABY! pic.twitter.com/5DNmKalzYF
— Raymond Boone🤞🏽 (@_SavageRay) June 17, 2017
Boone is the 10th player to join the Terps' 2018 class, which moved to No. 25 in the nation with his decision, according to 247Sports.
The Greenbelt native plays at Eleanor Roosevelt High School. He's 247Sports' No. 683 prospect in the nation and No. 54 safety in his class.
Before receiving Boone's commitment, Maryland secured two touted offensive lineman in four-star talents Duncan and Evan Gregory, as well as four-star defensive lineman Austin Fontaine. But Boone is the first defensive back to join the Terps from the Class of 2018.
