Maryland football secured the commitment of three-star Class of 2018 wide receiver Brian Cobbs. The wideout chose the Terps over offers from 13 other schools, including West Virginia and Penn State.
Cobbs is the fifth ranked receiver in Virginia, according to Scout.com, and 247Sports' No. 194 receiver in the nation. He committed to the Terps via Twitter on Tuesday.
As a junior at Hayfield Secondary School, Cobbs led the Hawks with 82 receptions for 1233 yards and 13 touchdowns, per MaxPreps.
Cobbs is the 11th signing in coach DJ Durkin's 2018 class, and the 6-foot-2, 200 pound wideout is the second receiver in the group. Three-star Dontay Demus Jr., from Friendship Academy in Washington, D.C., signed at the start of June.
Senior receivers Taivon Jacobs and Jacquille Veii will exit the program as Demus and Cobbs enter it. Both seniors did not play last year, as Jacobs was injured and Veii had to sit out as a transfer.
Junior D.J. Moore remains the most experienced pass catcher on the roster after 41 receptions for 637 yards and six touchdowns a year ago. Maryland looks to restock its receiving core after four Terps graduated, including seniors Levern Jacobs and Teldrick Morgan, who each caught more than 40 passes for more than 400 yards in 2016.
