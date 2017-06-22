Maryland men's lacrosse associate head coach and defensive coordinator Kevin Conry has accepted the head coaching position at Michigan, the Wolverines announced in a release Wednesday.
The Terps hired Conry as an assistant in 2012 before promoting him to associate head coach in 2016. He's Michigan's second coach in its Division I history.
"My wife, daughters and I could not be more excited to join the Michigan Athletics family, and Ann Arbor community," Conry said in a statement. "I would like to thank sport administrator Bitsy Ritt and athletic director Warde Manuel for … this amazing opportunity to be a head coach in the best lacrosse conference in the country."
After Maryland lost the 2015 and 2016 national championship games, its defense – led by Conry – helped the squad capture its first title since 1975. The Terps held their opponents under 10 goals in six of their final seven contests, including a Final Four win over Denver and championship triumph against Ohio State.
Throughout the season, coach John Tillman lauded Conry's midweek preparation and influence on Maryland's defensive success.
Conry's 2017 defensive unit featured four All Americans, including First-Team All American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Tim Muller and First-Team All American Isaiah Davis-Allen.
