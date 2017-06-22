After already winning numerous awards for her Maryland women's lacrosse performances this season, ESPN on Wednesday named midfielder Zoe Stukenberg one of five nominees for its Best Female College Athlete award at the ESPYs Award Show.
Stukenberg previously earned the Tewaaraton and Honda Award for the nation's best player. She also garnered the Division I Midfielder of the Year from both the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association and Inside Lacrosse.
Plus, the senior captained the Terps to a national title in their first undefeated season since 2001.
Stukenberg ranked in the team's top-three of every major statistical category, registering 53 goals, 31 assists and 74 draw controls, all career-highs. She tallied nine goals and nine assists in the Terps' four-game postseason run.
No Maryland player has ever won ESPN's Best Female College Athlete award. While midfielder Taylor Cummings was nominated last season, Connecticut basketball player Breanna Stewart took the honor.
Stukenberg's competition for this year's award includes Washington basketball's Kelsey Plum, Stanford volleyball's Inky Ajanaku, Florida Softball's Kelly Barnhill and West Virginia soccer's Kadeisha Buchanan.
