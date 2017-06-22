Three-star Class of 2018 offensive tackle Spencer Anderson committed to Maryland football on Wednesday, becoming the 12th player to verbally commit to coach DJ Durkin’s 2018 recruiting class.
Anderson, who attends Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, is ranked the 17th-best player in Maryland and the 72nd offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247sports. He holds offers from 12 other schools, including North Carolina and Rutgers, which is his only other Big Ten offer.
He announced his commitment Wednesday via Twitter.
Committed 🔴⚪️🐢 #TerpUp #B1G pic.twitter.com/LxOU5i1Lf3
— Spencer Anderson (@ayo_spence) June 22, 2017
Anderson is the seventh Maryland native to commit to Durkin’s program in the class of 2018. Ten of the 12 commits are from DC, Maryland or Virginia.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle is the third offensive line recruit in the class. Four-star recruits Jaelyn Duncan (tackle, St. Frances Academy) and Evan Gregory (guard, DeMatha Catholic) had previously committed to the Terps.
All 12 of Maryland’s recruits are rated three-stars or higher.
This season, the Terps are replacing tackle Michael Dunn, who made 48 starts over his career and signed with the Los Angeles Rams. The other four members of Maryland’s starting offensive line last season were underclassmen last year, including tackle Damian Prince, a former five-star recruit from Bishop McNamara who started all 13 games his sophomore season.
