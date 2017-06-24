Maryland football landed three-star Class of 2018 cornerback Vincent Flythe on Friday. He's the 13th verbal commitment to the program's 2018 recruiting class.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back is the No. 722 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the No. 61 recruit at his position.
Flythe plays at H.D. Woodson High School in Washington, D.C., and reportedly considered offers from Boston College, Georgia and Iowa State before picking Maryland.
He's the second defensive back in coach DJ Durkin's 2018 class. On June 16, three-star safety Raymond Boone committed to the Terps.
With Flythe's commitment, Maryland moved to No. 16 in 247Sports' Class of 2018 national rankings. The Terps are now No. 5 in the Big Ten on that list.
