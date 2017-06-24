The period has been marked by a process of allegedly rebuilding for the future by trading the team's top players for draft picks, especially when Sam Hinkie was Philadelphia's general manager from 2013 until his resignation in April 2016. Hinkie traded former All-Star Jrue Holliday to New Orleans in 2013 for Nerlens Noel and a 2014 first-round pick. The Sixers also drafted Michael Carter-Williams that year, and he won the NBA Rookie of the Year award, but MCW would later be traded away in 2015. (Noel, too, didn't last long in Philly before being traded to Dallas.)