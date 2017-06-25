The 2017 NBA Draft happened on Thursday and sadly, Melo Trimble was not drafted. It was a bummer for Terps fans who were hoping to see Trimble join Jake Layman and Diamond Stone in the pro league.
However, if very early mock drafts for 2018 are any indication, Maryland is going to have a first round pick for the first time since Alex Len in 2013: Justin Jackson.
Jackson went to the NBA Combine this year but didn't hire an agent. He got the chance to be evaluated by NBA coaches, scouts and executives without committing to leaving the Terps. Based on the fact he returned to school, there are probably still aspects of his game he needs to sharpen.
NBA Draft experts expect Jackson to improve his game enough to be a first round selection for 2018.
At CBS Sports, Gary Parrish anticipates Jackson being taken with the 25th pick, noting that his decision to return for his sophomore year was smart.
Meanwhile, Bleacher Report believes Jackson could be drafted at pick no. 20.
DraftExpress projects Jackson as the 21st pick, while Rob Dauster of NBC Sports is the highest on Jackson, believing he will be pick no. 18 next year.
We still have a little while to go before basketball starts up again, but keep an eye out for what could be Jackson's best season yet for the Terps.
