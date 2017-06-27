Maryland basketball landed four-star Class of 2018 forward Jalen Smith on Monday. He joins forward Aaron Wiggins as the program's second four-star commitment in the past month.
I’ve finally committed 😋😋🐢🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/jkouoEq2zx
— Jalen Smith (@JalenSmith2000) June 27, 2017
Smith is the No. 29 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and the second-ranked recruit in the state of Maryland.
As the most touted Terps commitment since the program secured five-star center Diamond Stone for the 2015-16 season, Smith's announcement moves coach Mark Turgeon's 2018 class to No. 7 in the nation.
The Baltimore native also received offers from the likes of Villanova, Florida, Syracuse and Virginia after leading Mount Saint Joseph High School to a 36-4 record last season.
The 6-foot-10, 195-pounder's inside presence should ultimately provide a boost to Maryland's thin frontcourt, which just lost center Damonte Dodd to graduation.
