Prince George's County Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place near the University of Maryland's campus Thursday night, according to a UMD alert.
The incident was reported at 7600 Hopkins Ave, according to the initial alert sent at 11:23 p.m.
The suspects were described as a man wearing a white tank top armed with an unknown handgun, along with another man wearing basketball shorts, the alert said.
An all-clear was issued at 12:49 a.m. in a subsequent alert, and suspects were believed to have left the area.
Prince George's County Police will continue to investigate this incident.
Comments