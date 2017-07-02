Former Maryland women's lacrosse defender Nadine Hadnagy joined the Florida Gators program as an assistant coach, the school announced on Friday.
Hadnagy was part of the recently graduated senior class that won three national titles in four seasons. She was a Tewaaraton Award finalist this past year, was named National Defender of the Year by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association and plays in the United Women's Lacrosse League with the Long Island Sound.
The Farmingdale, New York, native joins head coach Amanda O'Leary's staff as the latest Terps product to make the transition into coaching. Several head coaches around the nation are Maryland graduates, including Boston College's Acacia Walker, Penn State's Missy Doherty and Northwestern's Kelly Amonte Hiller, all of whom the Terps faced this season.
Via the Gators' official website, O'Leary noted Hadnagy's winning experience, work ethic and competitiveness as reasons why she will be a "wonderful addition and influence."
Hadnagy told the website the talent, tradition and school pride at Florida are all "unbelievable," and she can't wait to be a part of it, calling the chance to work under O'Leary a "dream situation."
