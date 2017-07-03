At each of his recruiting stops, Maryland baseball coach Rob Vaughn noticed then-St. John's assistant Corey Muscara at the same games, often recruiting the same players.
Vaughn, entering his first season as Maryland's head coach, grew tired of competing with Muscara for prospects. Now, the pair can recruit players to the same school.
Muscara, who helped the St. John's pitching staff end the season as one of the best in the country, joined Maryland baseball's staff as an assistant, the team announced in a release. He will be the program's third pitching coach in three seasons.
"The number one thing that I was looking for in hiring a pitching coach was a guy that had a ton of passion for developing young men and had a vision for what this place is going to be," Vaughn said in a statement. "He is a relentless recruiter and his track record for developing pitchers at St. Johns speaks for itself."
The pitching coach position vacated when Ryan Fecteau took the same position at Virginia Tech after just a season in College Park.
Muscara will lead a weekend rotation that is expected to feature right-hander Taylor Bloom and left-hander Tyler Blohm, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Seven Maryland pitchers ended the 2017 season with ERAs under four.
St. John's reached the NCAA tournament in two of the past three seasons, including 2017, when the pitching staff posted a 3.11 ERA, which ranked eighth in the country.
Muscara, a former pitcher at Franklin Pierce, coached four All-Americans and two Freshman All-Americans at St. John's. Nine pitchers he instructed with the Red Storm were drafted.
"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity work with such a great young passionate staff," Muscara said in a statement. "I believe in following great people and I was able to learn a lot under the tutelage of Ed Blankmeyer at St. John's, and I'm thankful for all my experiences there. The future is very bright at [sic] with coach Vaughn and the players we have here. I'm excited to get started and I think we can achieve great things at the University of Maryland."
Muscara joined the St. John's staff after spending a season at Southern New Hampshire in 2012, when it reached the NCAA Division II College World Series. The team's 2.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings led the nation.
At Southern New Hampshire, Muscara was the team's recruiting coordinator. It's unclear what role Muscara will have in recruiting on Vaughn's staff.
