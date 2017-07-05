Three-star class of 2018 cornerback Noah Boykin committed to the Maryland football team on Wednesday. With his pledge, Boykin became the 14th player to join the program's 2018 recruiting class.
Boykin is ranked the No. 490 prospect and No. 47 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports' composite ranking. At 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, he is rated the third-best player in the Washington, D.C., playing at H.D. Woodson High School.
He will join fellow Woodson cornerback Vincent Flythe at Maryland after Flythe committed to the Terps on June 23. Along with three-star safety Raymond Boone, Maryland now has three defensive backs in its 2018 class.
Boykin reportedly received offers from Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia and Big Ten rivals Michigan and Wisconsin, among others. Maryland's class is ranked third in the conference and 17th in the nation by 247Sports.
