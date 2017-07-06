On June 16, Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer responsible for the death of Philando Castile last year, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges. In recently released footage, Yanez, who pulled over Castile for a traffic violation, can be seen shooting Castile after Castile reached for his wallet. Castile willingly disclosed that he had a firearm and told Yanez that he was not reaching for it. Yet he was killed in front of his girlfriend and her four-year-old daughter. The city offered Yanez a "voluntary separation" from the police department so he can find another job. A helpless black victim and an exonerated killer is a trope that hails back to the days of lynching. We cannot look back with horror on those crimes from the past but allow ones like these.