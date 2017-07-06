The Prince George's County Fire department is investigating a "small adverse chemical reaction" in the University of Maryland Chemistry Building on Thursday.
One person in the lab suffered injuries to the "facial area" and will be transported to the hospital for treatment, fire department spokesman Mark Brady said, after a chemical reaction broke a glass bottle.
Any byproduct from the reaction has disappeared, Brady said.
This university's Department of Environmental Safety, Sustainability and Risk will decided when people will be allowed back in the building, Brady said.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
Senior staff writer Carly Kempler contributed to this article.
