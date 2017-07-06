The University of Maryland named Roger L. Worthington its interim associate provost and chief diversity officer on Thursday.
Worthington is a professor and former chair of the counseling, higher education, and special education department.
Kumea Shorter-Gooden, this university's first and former chief diversity officer and associate vice president of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, announced her resignation in January.
The chief diversity officer's responsibilities include heading this university's Office of Diversity and Inclusion and being involved with outreach efforts to reinforce the university's commitment to diversity, such as meeting with the President's Commission, Diversity Advisory Council and University Equity Council.
Before arriving at this university in 2014, Worthington was the chief diversity officer and assistant deputy chancellor at the University of Missouri.
"I have dedicated my life's work to advancing difficult dialogues and creating a culture of inclusion in higher education," Worthington said in a university press release. "The University of Maryland was once a national leader for diversity in higher education. In the face of tremendous tragedy, we can come together as a community to achieve transformational change and return to being a model of equity and social justice."
The campus community was rattled after Richard Collins III, a 23-year-old Bowie State University student, was fatally stabbed outside Montgomery Hall on May 20. Sean Urbanski, a 22-year-old University of Maryland student, was charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault in connection with the stabbing.
University Police are working with the FBI to determine whether the stabbing was a hate crime.
A search committee, which Worthington co-chaired, was created to find a replacement for the chief diversity officer position.
Cynthia Edmunds — a staff ombuds officer as well as a member of the search committee — was the interim position-holder for the spring semester.
In May and June open forums were held for three candidates, none of whom were selected for the position.
Worthington said the rationale to not choose one of the other candidates was best explained by President Wallace Loh's email to the campus community on Thursday.
"During the course of the search, others and I came to the realization that the individual best fitted for this position at this time was already on our campus," Loh wrote in the email.
Loh and Provost Mary Ann Rankin consulted with the search committee, and with its strong endorsement, they chose Worthington as the chief diversity officer.
"Times have changed in the last couple months at UMD, and that required [President Loh] and the provost and others to make a tough decision," Worthington said.
Worthington will hold the title of interim associate provost and will be a member of the president's cabinet, the provost's cabinet, and the deans' council, according to the press release.
This university is working to elevate the chief diversity officer position to a vice president for diversity and inclusion, according to the press release, which is why Worthington will initially hold an interim position.
This shows "a major institutional commitment of effort and resources in areas such as campus climate; recruitment and retention; scholarship and creative work on diversity; and educational programs," the release said.
This story will be updated.
