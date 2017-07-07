But things are a little more nuanced than that. Most media outlets that spoon-feed this narrative fail to take into account historical context and the simple fact that pop culture is a fluid part of society. For example, household televisions were rapidly embraced, much like the iPhone. The number of household televisions increased from 0.4 percent in 1948 to 55.7 percent in 1954 and to 83.2 percent four years later.