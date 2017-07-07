Fans wanting more of the classic elements that initially drew them to Staples have no need to worry. His hilarious bashfulness remains, referencing how his foreign car already has his GPS loaded with the address to "your momma's house." On "Alyssa Interlude," which features audio from the documentary Amy, Staples remains a titan of the bluesy half-rap half-sing style that he previously utilized on standout tracks like "Summertime."