The Maryland men's basketball team named Matt Brady its director of player personnel on Monday, according to a release.
Brady joins the program after a one-year stint as an assistant at La Salle. He replaces Cliff Warren, who left the Terps in June to take an assistant position at Massachusetts.
Before Brady's assistant role at La Salle, he spent 12 years as the head coach of Marist and James Madison.
"Matt is a very accomplished head coach and assistant," coach Mark Turgeon said in a release. "His proven track record in player development and his experience as a head coach at the Division I level will greatly benefit our staff and student-athletes."
Brady won 139 games in eight seasons at James Madison, including four seasons with 20 or more victories. The Dukes made the NCAA Tournament in 2013 under his leadership.
Brady coached guard Jared Jordan — a two-time NCAA Division I assists leader and the 45th overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft — during his time with Marist. Jordan now plays in Germany.
While Brady's career record as a head coach is 211-175, he'll take on a different role with the Terps geared toward player evaluation and development. It's a challenge he looks forward to.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Mark Turgeon and a very talented staff," Brady said in a release. "I have long admired Coach Turgeon's coaching accomplishments and have known and followed him throughout each of his successful stops. Maryland Basketball is poised for even greater success and I am really looking forward to contributing to this outstanding program."
