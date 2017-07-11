Earlier this year, Greenbelt's chances for hosting the new FBI headquarters seemed good. The federal government had narrowed the options to Greenbelt, Landover and Springfield, Virginia. But now, the FBI will not be getting new headquarters at all.
The Trump administration has cancelled the search for a new FBI headquarters, leaving the bureau to continue operating in its current location in downtown Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reported Monday.
Federal officials have spent more than 10 years narrowing down locations for the new building and lobbying Congress for funding, and President Obama sought $1.4 billion for the project, according to the Post.
Prince George's County District 3 Councilwoman Dannielle Glaros said in December that nearly 11,000 jobs could be brought to the area if the 2.1-million-square-foot building was located in Greenbelt. The city is less than five miles away from the University of Maryland campus, and College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn said in March that partnerships with this university could've also been a possibility.
University president Wallace Loh has also voiced support for an FBI headquarters in Greenbelt.
"Consider three things: location, location, location," Loh said in September. "The FBI needs to be close in proximity to the large research university in the region."
Both the FBI and the General Services Administration, which handles federal real estate, do not currently have permanent leaders, which "officials and executives involved in the process" told the Post could've been a factor in dropping the search.
Former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired in May, was a large proponent for the new building, the Post reported.
The 42-year-old Hoover Building no longer facilitates the agency's goals of preventing cybercrime and international threats, FBI officials argued in a 2015 tour of the building.
Maryland representatives have been behind this project from the beginning, fighting for Congressional budget support. When Congress slashed $200 million from the budget, Reps. Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown spoke out against the action.
"A new, fully consolidated FBI headquarters is important for the safety and security of our nation," they said in a statement last month.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
