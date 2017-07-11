Maryland softball announced the addition of transfer pitcher Sydney Golden from Cal State Fullerton on Monday. The rising junior, eligible to pitch in the coming season, follows Titans pitching coach Tori Tyson, who joined Maryland in the same position in late June.
Golden arrived at Cal State Fullerton in Tyson's first year with the program and immediately found success at the collegiate level. As a freshman, she was named the Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year and received Big West First Team honors.
In 32 appearances in 2016, she led the Titans with an 18-6 record while posting a 1.97 ERA. Her ERA rose to 2.98 in 2017, and she threw 58.2 fewer innings as a sophomore with the majority of her 27 appearances out of the bullpen. She also saw her strikeout-to-walk ratio decrease from 3.04 to 1.37.
Golden adds experience to a Terps rotation that lost pitchers Hannah Dewey and Madison Martin to graduation. The duo threw 286.1 out of Maryland's 340 innings last season. Pitchers Ari Jarvis, Lauren Graves and Sami Main each saw fewer than 30 frames in the circle.
Golden was a part of two Big West Conference Championships and two NCAA Regional appearances with the TItans. But with the Terps, Golden could start more often after doing so just nine times as a sophomore.
"She is a highly talented pitcher with great experiences in postseason play," coach Julie Wright said in a release. "She will bring a very competitive spirit and will push our young players to reach a higher level."
