A beautiful woman with no history, family or friends, and whose only goal in life is a road trip, turns out to be a great fit for getaway-driver Baby. They are especially compatible when he ends up on the run from both cops and criminals, since Debora is willing to risk her life for Baby despite only going on one real date with him. Her character quickly moves from an object of Baby's desire to the thing he must protect. Debora's moment of agency in the fight scene near the film's end is nice, but not enough to redeem the character.