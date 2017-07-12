Chicago's new graduation requirement is simply unfair. Imagine doing all the work — passing the required courses, completing the mandatory community service — only to be denied the diploma you rightly deserve. Of course, having an idea of what one wants in the future is crucial for success as a working adult; making it an obligation, however, may be more harmful than helpful. It might discourage students on the brink of dropping out before finishing school. These students may believe going through the coursework is pointless if their hard-earned diploma can be taken away from them.