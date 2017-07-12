And that's where everything would go down in most films, maybe in a Blue Ruin-style murder early on or a long, carefully-plotted assassination attempt. But in Moka, that never happens. Sure, Diane buys a gun at one point and continually stalks the family, but she never pulls the trigger on what she so clearly wants to do. Instead, she gets to know the blonde woman she believes to be the driver, Marlène, and her partner, Michel. Diane cozies up to each of them separately, and while there are multiple times it feels like she could snap, it becomes clear that this film is about more than simple revenge.