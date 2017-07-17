Three-star linebacker Jordan Mosley committed to Maryland football on Monday via Twitter, becoming the Terps' 16th commit for 2018.
It’s final I’ve made the decision #terps 🐢🐢 Fully Committed pic.twitter.com/dwYQpCVETR
— Jordan Mosley (@Jb00gie18) July 17, 2017
Mosley, whom 247Sports ranked the No. 83 outside linebacker in the country, is the fourth linebacker in Maryland's 2018 class, along with fellow three-star recruits Nihym Anderson, Chance Campbell and Durell Nchami. The Terps also have three linebackers in their 2017 class to bolster the unit.
Starting linebackers Jermaine Carter Jr. and Shane Cockerille, as well as regular Jalen Brooks, will be seniors this season, meaning Mosley will compete for playing time with his young counterparts.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker, who's the No. 29 recruit in Pennsylvania, chose coach DJ Durkin's squad over Minnesota, Rutgers and Connecticut, among others.
The Terps' 2018 class ranks 17th in the country and third in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State and Penn State.
