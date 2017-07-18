The University of Maryland named Jacqueline Lewis its new university relations vice president Tuesday.
Lewis, the University of Iowa Foundation's senior vice president for development, will assume her new role Aug. 28.
Lewis will work with university President Wallace Loh and other academic and administrative leaders on building this university's fundraising and philanthropic efforts, according to a university release. Peter Weiler previously held the position.
"I'm pleased to be joining a university with such a strong alumni base and fundraising program, and a top-tier academic and research reputation," Lewis said in the release. "I look forward to working with the University Relations team to build upon their incredible work and to ensure that the university is positioned for success in its future efforts."
She will also be responsible for leading the development, alumni association, communications and marketing teams, as well as helping the university engage with alumni, donors, trustees and volunteers, according to the release.
Lewis has led a team of 160 people and helped oversee the completion of a nearly $2 billion campaign in her current role at Iowa, according to the release.
"Ms. Lewis has demonstrated great success in leading major development programs," Loh said in the release. "She'll play a key role in the advancement of UMD, building upon the record fundraising of recent years."
