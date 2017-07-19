When the U.S. Office for Civil Rights evaluated the admission process at Princeton University, they found that race is only considered when it provides further context about a student. Being a member of a minority race may suggest an applicant has overcome racism or had to succeed without the institutional privileges white people often do not recognize. This may suggest the applicant is resilient and dedicated to their education. Even if their grades and scores are slightly lower than a fellow applicant's, those characteristics should be rewarded because they are necessary for the completion of a college degree.