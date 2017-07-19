The measurements are based on square footage of the entire screen (length by width). Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium has the biggest Jumbotron in the conference. According to these measurements, you could easily fit not one, not two, not three, but TEN of Maryland Stadium's video boards inside of Camp Randall's screen. Let's be real, you probably had to click on the tweet and then the picture just to see how small Maryland's measurements were even compared to Northwestern's board which is the second smallest (note: it's 400 square feet smaller).