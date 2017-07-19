In the 2016 Las Vegas Summer League with the Golden State Warriors, Robert Carter Jr. made zero threes in 11 attempts. That's an awful number for any team, but it is especially alarming when trying to impress one of the most three-pointer happy teams in the NBA. This year, Carter was able to find his stroke from deep, going 4-for-9 over the course of six games. The Denver Nuggets gave Carter more playing time than the Warriors did last year, which could be an encouraging sign for his chances of making an NBA roster.