Hi! This column is a follow-up to my previous piece on self-care, which can be found here. I am far from an expert on self-care. I don't think anyone could be, as self-care is different for everyone. I am simply passionate about our individual efforts to pursue our own well-being, which is why I am returning to this subject.
My last column focused on productivity and stress, which are both closely associated with the time we spend at school. For me, and probably many of you, stressors arise in the summer as well. However, these stressors are different, and their solutions might not be as straightforward as the ones that crop up during the school year.
Many of us are living at home with our parents, maybe working, maybe taking classes, maybe taking a three-month break. These factors create a new set of internal conflicts, especially within a limited time frame. I wanted to take this opportunity to talk about a few of these stressors and hopefully offer some new ways to think about them. Remember, at the end of the day, we have to be our own best friend, and that can prove to be even more difficult in a time that should feel like a break.
Work: Maybe you are getting a decent salary in a job or internship that you love. I hope so! But that's likely not the case if you're still working toward your degree. If your job or internship is related to your field, you might feel like you're not getting the experience you want, and you might be very underpaid. This is frustrating and can zap you of your motivation. If your job or internship is unrelated to your field, you might feel like you're at a professional standstill.
Try to give yourself credit for whatever you're doing. If you're saving up money, that's awesome. If you're working unpaid, that's awesome. Absolutely every work experience has something you can learn from; in the meantime, you can live in the moment, or you can think about the future if that motivates you to stay grinding.
Family: It's weird being home. You're likely somewhere between "Did anyone go grocery shopping?" and "I took off to fly home for my sister's wedding." Trying to develop as an independent person while moving back to a childhood home can trigger some regression — around the people who raised you, you might act less mature than you truly are. Until this week, I thought I was done arguing with my sister over the dishes. Apparently not. In these moments, focus on reflecting and forgiving yourself and others. Regression is natural. Give yourself a break, but notice it. You're better than you were in high school, so remind yourself to act like it. Be grateful.
Fitness: For many of us, summer is the unofficial time to lose the "freshman 15" before school begins again. This is a fine goal — the college lifestyle can often be less healthy than the one we naturally adopt in the summer. But I propose a different goal: This summer, work toward feeling better about your body. If you gained a bit of weight this year, that's okay! You don't have to be in a mad dash to get back to the body you had a year ago. You probably look fantastic. Instead, try to feeling healthier. Try a new fitness routine. For me, yoga is new and, so far, incredible. It probably doesn't burn too many calories, but I am building my strength and remembering my worth. That feels more productive than speed-shedding fifteen pounds. Look for what makes you feel capable and worthwhile inside, and the love for your outside will follow.
Summer is completely different than the rest of the year in some ways, and in others, it's exactly the same. It can be amazing, and it can feel lonely as hell. But summer also allows for new personal growth in ways the rest of the year doesn't. Try to value it for what it is: a change. By the fall semester, you'll be a slightly different person than who you were in May. Enjoy the shift, and take advantage of it.
Erin Hill is a sophomore psychology major. She can be reached at erin.mckendry.hill@gmail.com.
