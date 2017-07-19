Fitness: For many of us, summer is the unofficial time to lose the "freshman 15" before school begins again. This is a fine goal — the college lifestyle can often be less healthy than the one we naturally adopt in the summer. But I propose a different goal: This summer, work toward feeling better about your body. If you gained a bit of weight this year, that's okay! You don't have to be in a mad dash to get back to the body you had a year ago. You probably look fantastic. Instead, try to feeling healthier. Try a new fitness routine. For me, yoga is new and, so far, incredible. It probably doesn't burn too many calories, but I am building my strength and remembering my worth. That feels more productive than speed-shedding fifteen pounds. Look for what makes you feel capable and worthwhile inside, and the love for your outside will follow.