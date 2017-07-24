After several former Maryland women's lacrosse players finished their careers at one of the premier programs in the nation, they continued their winning ways Saturday on an international stage.
Six players and one assistant coach from Maryland were part of Team USA's 10-5 championship triumph over Canada at the Federation of International Lacrosse Rathbones Women's Lacrosse World Cup in Guildford, England.
Attacker Brooke Griffin (Class of 2015), midfielders Alex Aust ('13), Katie Schwarzmann ('13) and Taylor Cummings ('16), defenders Megan Douty ('15) and Alice Mercer ('16), and assistant coach Jess Wilk ('90) helped Team USA earn its third straight World Cup title.
Aust notched a goal and an assist, Cummings tallied two assists and Schwarzmann added a goal in the championship game. Aust finished third on the team with 27 points throughout the tournament.
Midfielder Dana Dobbie ('08) earned second place with Canada. Current attacker Megan Whittle and former midfielders Camilla Hayes ('13) and Laura Merrifield ('11) took third with England.
Whittle scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime against Australia against former Terp attackers Theo Kwas ('17), Courtney Hobbs ('02) and Sarah Mollison ('11) in the third-place game.
In total, 17 current or former Terps took part in the competition.
