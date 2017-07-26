The beauty of driving lies in the complete power it gives the driver. What is so bad about this freedom that we are eager to rid ourselves of it? It took us thousands of years to stop using horses and camels as our primary means of land transport, and now, after barely more than one century, we are relinquishing the control of the wheel and handing over autonomy to machines. Gone are the glory days of movies with Steve McQueen speeding along in his Mustang. There will be no O.J. Simpson Bronco car chase in the future; any time a cop wants a suspect to stop, they will simply press a computer button and force the suspect's car to turn off. Instead of continuing down this path, we should cherish the freedom driving provides.