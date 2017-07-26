Even at the University of Maryland, which is ranked one of the top LGBTQ-Friendly universities in the nation, and where Human Rights Campaign employees stand in front of the Student Union at least once a week, there is still the lingering fear that I will encounter hate. I must say this university does have many spaces for LGBTQ and other minority groups that feel safe and tolerant. However, you never know who is going to discriminate against you — whether it be the 33 percent of Americans who consider gay and lesbian relationships to be morally wrong, or the 1 in 4 millennials who don't support gay marriage — and it's hard to feel safe, even with legislation protecting you.